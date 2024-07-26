Menu Content

Demand for COVID-19 Self-Test Kits Increases Tenfold

Written: 2024-08-13 11:37:08Updated: 2024-08-13 17:55:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Makers of COVID-19 self-test kits say they are ramping up production to respond to surging demand amid signs of a nationwide resurgence of the virus. 

According to the pharmaceutical and bio industry on Tuesday, the demand for self-test kits significantly increased since last month, after the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations began to rise in June. 

Osang Healthcare, a medical diagnostics manufacturer, said orders for the company’s COVID-19 self-test kits increased tenfold this month. An official at the company said the average number of orders for kits was about ten-thousand, but now orders have risen to around 100-thouand. 

The manufacturers, however, are confident about their production capacity to accommodate the increased demand.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also earlier said that sufficient supply of test kits would be provided within this month to meet demand. 

According to the ministry on Sunday, COVID-19 self-test kit manufacturers said they would produce over five million kits this month, with the supply of kits expected to significantly increase from this week.
