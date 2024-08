Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's power demand hit a record high on Monday amid the scorching heat.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Tuesday, total power demand in the country hit a record 102-point-327 gigawatts between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, replacing the previous record of 100-point-571 gigawatts set on August 7 last year.Total power demand includes the official demand in the electricity market as well as demand outside the market, such as the demand for solar power or renewable energy generation.Solar power generation took up an estimated 17-point-five percent of power demand at the time it hit a fresh record on Monday.The rise in the power demand is mainly due to the continued heat wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, afternoon highs in Seoul rose to 34-point-one degrees Celsius on Monday.