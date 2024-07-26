Yoon Authorizes List of People for Special Pardons, Reinstatements ahead of Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday authorized special pardons for a list of people approved by the Cabinet, including convicted politicians, business leaders and other offenders, in the lead-up to Liberation Day.This latest round of pardons, the fifth granted by the Yoon administration, will take effect at 12:00 a.m. Thursday.The special pardons, commutations and reinstatements were approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier on Tuesday.Among the beneficiaries are former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Won Sei-hoon, former Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun and former National Police Agency Commissioner General Kang Shin-myung, who will be pardoned and have their rights reinstated.Reinstatements were also granted to former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, former NPA Commissioner General Cho Hyun-oh, former senior presidential political secretary Hyun Ki-hwan and former senior presidential economic secretary Ahn Jong-beom.Among business leaders, former EcoPro Group chief Lee Dong-chae will be relieved of his prison sentence, while Jungheung Group Vice Chairman Jung Won-ju will be reinstated.