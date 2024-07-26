Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Authorizes List of People for Special Pardons, Reinstatements ahead of Liberation Day

Written: 2024-08-13 14:35:21Updated: 2024-08-13 15:40:47

Yoon Authorizes List of People for Special Pardons, Reinstatements ahead of Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday authorized special pardons for a list of people approved by the Cabinet, including convicted politicians, business leaders and other offenders, in the lead-up to Liberation Day.

This latest round of pardons, the fifth granted by the Yoon administration, will take effect at 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

The special pardons, commutations and reinstatements were approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier on Tuesday.

Among the beneficiaries are former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Won Sei-hoon, former Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun and former National Police Agency Commissioner General Kang Shin-myung, who will be pardoned and have their rights reinstated.

Reinstatements were also granted to former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, former NPA Commissioner General Cho Hyun-oh, former senior presidential political secretary Hyun Ki-hwan and former senior presidential economic secretary Ahn Jong-beom.

Among business leaders, former EcoPro Group chief Lee Dong-chae will be relieved of his prison sentence, while Jungheung Group Vice Chairman Jung Won-ju will be reinstated.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >