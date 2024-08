Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will conduct a parade from Sungnyemun to Gwanghwamun in the heart of Seoul to mark the 76th Armed Forces Day on October 1.The defense ministry on Tuesday announced the event will be held for the second straight year, featuring a parade of cars and patriotic heroes, multiple air military power and ground equipment maneuvers, and the participation of the UN honor guard, the Eighth U.S. Army and local citizens.Under the slogan roughly translated into English as "Strong Armed Forces, Together with the People!" the parade will seek to display the military's "overwhelming defense power" amid the current security situations at home and abroad, according to the ministry.A "K-military festival" is also scheduled to be held from September 3 through October 11, along with a number of events for the public at the Yongsan Children's Garden in front of the presidential office between September 27 and 30.