Heritage of Korean Independence Files Complaint over Independence Hall Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

The Heritage of Korean Independence, which represents the nation's independence fighters and their descendents, filed a complaint with the police against an official at the Independence Hall of Korea regarding candidacy recommendation for a new chief.The civic group on Monday filed the complaint against Oh Young-seob, head of the Independence Hall's executive recommendation committee, on charges of obstruction of official duty by hierarchy.During the recent recommendation process, Oh allegedly pushed a review committee member, Heritage of Korean Independence President Lee Jong-chan, to recuse himself, citing a conflict of interest from the group deputy, Kim Jin, seeking a candidacy.The group accused Oh of illegalities and unfair management of the recommendation panel by arbitrarily deciding on an exclusion, despite it not being stipulated in regulations, while not doing the same for other candidates facing a potential conflict of interest.Independence fighter groups are calling for the resignation of newly appointed Independence Hall of Korea President Kim Hyoung-suk amid controversy over his past remarks criticized for being "New Right" and pro-Japanese.Meanwhile, the Heritage of Korean Independence staged a rally on Tuesday in front of the War Memorial of Korea near the presidential office, calling for withdrawal of Kim's appointment.