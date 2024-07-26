Number of Heat Wave Days in S. Korea Increased by around 30 Days in Past Decade

Photo : KBS News

In South Korea, heat waves that cause sensory temperatures to rise to 35 degrees Celsius or higher have increased by around 30 days over the last ten years.According to Greenpeace Korea on Tuesday, there were on average 51-point-08 days of heat waves reported during the summer season in the nation's 25 major cities between 2014 and 2023.The average tally is about 30 days more compared to the average 20-point-96 days recorded between 2004 and 2013.Emphasizing that greenhouse gas emissions have been scientifically proven to be a major cause of climate change, Greenpeace Korea said this year is widely expected to be recorded as the hottest year in the Earth's history.The environmental nonprofit organization, which assessed global warming to be progressing at a faster rate than the global average in Asia, called for emissions reduction efforts through the expansion of renewable energy as well as a comprehensive plan to tackle climate disasters.