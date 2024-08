Photo : YONHAP News

Olympic badminton gold medalist An Se-young has decided not to participate in all international competitions scheduled for this month.According to a report by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, the gold medalist conveyed her intention not to participate to the Badminton Korea Association(BKA) through her team, Samsung Life Insurance on Monday.An was initially scheduled to defend her title at the Badminton World Federation(BWF) World Tour Super 750 Japan Open from August 20 to 25 and the Super 500 Korea Open from August 27 to September 1.Knee and ankle injuries were cited for her not competing in the two tournaments.An expressed discontent over the BKA's management after winning gold in the women's singles competition at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, leading to speculation that her rift with the association could be a reason for her pulling out of the competitions.