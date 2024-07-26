Menu Content

Prosecutors Indict DP Official, 2 Journalists in Pres. Yoon Defamation Probe

Written: 2024-08-13 16:39:11Updated: 2024-08-13 17:08:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors indicted without pretrial detention an official from former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung's presidential election camp and two journalists on charges of defamation against President Yoon Suk Yeol during the 2022 presidential race.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday indicted Song Pyeong-su, former spokesperson at Lee's election camp, former JTBC journalist Bong Ji-wook and former Repoact reporter Heo Jae-hyun on charges of defamation.

Bong is accused of issuing a false report at JTBC in February 2022, alleging that President Yoon, while working as a senior prosecutor in 2011, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme and covered up an investigation against a broker, Cho Woo-hyung.

Heo is suspected of falsely reporting the following month an allegation that Yoon had denied knowing Cho, despite briefing his superior on an investigation outcome regarding the broker. Song is suspected of involvement in Heo's false reporting.
