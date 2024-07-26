Mercedes-Benz Korea Discloses Battery Manufacturer Info

Photo : YONHAP News

Mercedes-Benz Korea revealed its battery manufacturer information on Tuesday, following a fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon earlier this month started by an electric vehicle(EV) imported by the company.On its official website, the company revealed the battery manufacturer of eight Mercedes-Benz EVs, showing that the EQE 350+, AMG 53 4MATIC+, 350 4MATIC and the top-of-the-line electric sedan model EQS 350 models used the battery from China's Farasis, which was equipped in the model that caught fire.The company explained that all Mercedes-Benz EV batteries are produced by a subsidiary owned 100 percent by the company.Regarding the fire, Mercedes-Benz Korea said that it's cooperating with the authorities' investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, adding that it's doing its best to identify the root cause to implement follow-up measures.The release of the battery info comes after Hyundai Motor disclosed its battery manufacturer info for its EV models last week, as well as Kia Motors, Deutsch Motors Korea and Polestar on Monday.