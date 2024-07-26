Ruling Party Leader Not to Renew Opposition to Ex-Gov. Kim's Pardon

Photo : KBS News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon says he won't renew his opposition to the political reinstatement of ex-Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.In the wake of the government's announcement of presidential pardons and other clemency measures earlier on Tuesday, the PPP chief revealed his stance as reporters asked him to comment.While noting that many will find it difficult to agree with the decision, Han said that he will not reiterate his opinion on the issue which has already been decided.Since media reports suggested last week that President Yoon Suk Yeol was expected to restore the political rights of the former South Gyeongsang governor, the PPP chief had raised concerns, saying that the liberal politician had not expressed remorse for what he called an "offense of destroying democracy."Kim, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, was convicted by the Supreme Court in 2021 of conspiring to manipulate online comments for Moon's election in 2017. He was pardoned without reinstatement in 2022 while serving a two-year sentence in the "druking online opinion-rigging scandal".