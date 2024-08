Photo : YONHAP News

The government will recommend electric vehicle(EV) manufacturers to disclose what kind of batteries are installed in their products sold in South Korea.Amid rising concerns of EV battery fire, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said that the decision was made Tuesday during a vice minister-level meeting of related agencies.A fire that began in a parked Mercedes-Benz EV burned an entire underground parking garage inside an apartment complex in Incheon last week, sparking concerns over the safety of EV batteries.Though it is not mandatory, automakers, including Hyundai Motors, Kia and Mercedes-Benz, have already disclosed the names of their battery manufacturers after South Korean EV owners became increasingly anxious.