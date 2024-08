Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers and foreign minister Cho Tae-yul collided at the National Assembly over the registration of Japan's Sado mines into a UNESCO World Heritage site.At the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, opposition lawmakers raised issue with the absence of the word "forced labor" in Japan's exhibits, which Seoul had demanded.Minister Cho and ruling party lawmakers during the session argued that although the word "force labor" was not explicitly used in related exhibits, Japan had acknowledged the forced nature of the mine's operations.As a precondition for Japan's Sado mine to be listed as a UNESCO site, Seoul demanded Tokyo include the word "forced" in exhibits and describe the forced labor of Koreans at the site but it was later found that Japan did not honor the call.