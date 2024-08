Photo : YONHAP News

The last batch of South Korean athletes have come home after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.Taekwondo gold medalist Park Tae-joon and weightlifting silver medalist Park Hye-jeong and some 50 athletes and sports officials arrived at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.Other Korean athletes came home earlier after their events wrapped up.South Korea sent the smallest Olympic team since 1976 to Paris, consisting of 144 athletes in 21 events.It ranked eighth in the overall medal tally after securing 13 gold, nine silver and ten bronze medals, outdoing the initial goal of grabbing five gold medals and ranking 15th.The last time South Korea ranked within the top ten in the Olympic medal tally was in 2016 when it placed eighth.