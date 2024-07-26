Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Selectively Raise Insurance Fees for over 1,000 Serious Illness Surgeries

Written: 2024-08-13 19:10:54Updated: 2024-08-13 19:12:25

Gov't to Selectively Raise Insurance Fees for over 1,000 Serious Illness Surgeries

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to selectively raise the insurance fee for over one-thousand types of surgeries for patients with serious illnesses, while restricting excessive treatment with no insurance benefits, as part of medical reforms.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Jeong Kyung-sil, head of the health ministry's medical reforms, announced government plans to enhance compensation in essential medicine by improving the current insurance fee system based on a practitioner's act of medical service.

The government will increase insurance fees for basic treatment and surgery, which have been considered too low relative to taking samples and imaging.
 
The government will increase fees for treating serious illnesses with a high degree of difficulty, emergency rooms, nighttime and holiday medical service, pediatrics and delivery rooms.

It will also seek to improve the non-payment system, including releasing cost price by category, the total treatment fee, and alternative treatment subject to insurance coverage.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >