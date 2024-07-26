Job Growth Exceeds 100,000 for First Time in 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added over 170-thousand jobs in July, marking a rebound in job growth to over 100-thousand for the first time in three months.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people in July stood at 28-point-85 million, up 172-thousand compared to the same month last year.The nation added 261-thousand jobs in April, but the figure plunged to 80-thousand in May and 96-thousand in June, staying below 100-thousand for two straight months.By age group, the largest employment increase was among people aged 60 and older, with a year-on-year rise of 278-thousand, while the figure for those aged 15 to 29 decreased by 149-thousand.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-one percentage points from a year earlier to reach 63-point-three percent last month, the largest figure on record for July since the nation started compiling monthly data in July 1982.The number of unemployed people decreased by 70-thousand year-on-year to 737-thousand in July, with the unemployment rate falling zero-point-two percentage points to two-point-five percent.