CIO Secures Phone Records of Number Linked to Presidential Office

Written: 2024-08-14 10:35:45Updated: 2024-08-14 10:41:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption investigation office, which is investigating the military’s controversial handling of an investigation into a Marine's death, has reportedly secured the communication records of one of the phone numbers associated with the presidential office. 

According to legal sources on Tuesday, a probe team at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) recently obtained a court warrant to secure the call log history of the phone number 02-800-7070, an extension linked to the top office. 

Earlier, communication records submitted during a military trial showed that former defense minister Lee Jong-sup received a call from this number and talked for 168 seconds on July 31 last year, the same day President Yoon Suk Yeol was reported to have expressed anger about the case.

The user of the number was confirmed to have spoken with then-National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and the legal secretary at the presidential office Ju Jin-woo, right before speaking with Lee.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CIO was known to have secured the communication records of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s personal cell phone as well.
