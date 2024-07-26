COVID-19 Cases in Children Nearly Triples in 2 Weeks

Photo : KBS News

The number of COVID-19 cases among children has nearly tripled over the past two weeks.According to the Korea Children’s Hospital Association on Wednesday, 387 cases of COVID-19 among children were reported at 42 of the association’s member hospitals between July 22 and 26.The figure jumped by nearly 180 percent to one-thousand-80 cases between August 5 to 9, posting a two-point-eight fold increase over two weeks from late July to early August.By region, Chungcheong Province posted the largest increase of 457 percent during the period from 54 to 301 cases, followed by the capital region with an increase of 213 percent and Jeolla Province with a 137 percent increase.Health authorities expect the spread of the virus to peak late this month as students and others return from summer breaks and vacations.Choi Yong-jae, President of the Korea Children’s Hospital Association, told Yonhap News that children infected with COVID-19 tend to show little to no symptoms at all, and therefore are more likely to infect others quickly.He noted that if high-risk patients such as diabetics and those with heart diseases become infected they must visit a nearby hospital for close monitoring.