Russia Sends Goats to N. Korea amid Food Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly sent 447 goats to North Korea to help relieve the North’s food shortage.According to the European edition of the U.S. news website Politico on Tuesday, Moscow delivered the “gift” to Pyongyang following the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June in Pyongyang, where they discussed mutual cooperation.Quoting the Russian agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Politico said that the goats were sent from Russia’s Leningrad region to the North Korean city of Rason.The goats, which are the first batch of farm animals Russia plans to deliver to North Korea, are intended to provide dairy products to North Korean children and address the country's chronic food shortages.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported last Friday that large goat farms have been built in parts of the western port city of Nampo, indirectly confirming the shipment from Russia.The KCNA said that as a result, the foundation had been set to improve the supply of dairy products for children in the municipality.