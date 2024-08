Photo : YONHAP News

Large-scale rallies are scheduled to take place throughout Seoul on Liberation Day, Thursday, prompting the police to enforce traffic control measures.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday, the far-right Liberty Unification Party plans to stage a large-sized rally on Sejongdaero near Seoul City Hall from 1 p.m., before marching toward the Samgakji Rotary via Hangangdaero at 3:30 p.m.A number of other conservative groups also plan to hold similar rallies on Sejongdaero before marching toward the Jongno and Euljiro areas.To minimize public inconvenience, the police will dispatch over 200 police officers to help implement traffic control measures, which will allow the passage of inter-city buses and other public transportation on Sejongdaero during the rallies.The police urged the public to use public transportation and to check traffic information in advance to avoid the congestion.