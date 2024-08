Photo : YONHAP News

The prolonged heat wave across the nation has led to the number of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses to top two-thousand-400.According to the interior ministry on Wednesday, there were an additional 102 people experiencing heat-related illnesses on Monday, raising the cumulative total since May 20 to two-thousand-407. This figure is 239 higher compared to last year's two-thousand-168.There were 21 related fatalities, with two categorized as deaths due to natural disasters and another two as safety accidents. Investigations are ongoing for the remaining 17 cases.The heat wave has also resulted in the deaths of 763-thousand livestock between June 11 and August 13, as well as 949-thousand fish and other marine organisms at aquaculture farms.Sensory temperatures in the country are forecast to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, with continued reporting of tropical nights in the western regions and areas along the west coast.