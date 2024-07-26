Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Pledges to Ensure Spirit, Heritage of Independence Fighters Remembered Forever

Written: 2024-08-14 14:24:33Updated: 2024-08-14 14:27:41

Yoon Pledges to Ensure Spirit, Heritage of Independence Fighters Remembered Forever

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to do his best to ensure that the spirit and heritage of independence left by the nation's freedom fighters are remembered forever and that those of merit, along with their descendants, receive their due respect. 

During a luncheon on Wednesday at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae, Yoon invited over 100 descendants of independence patriots, where he said that the Korean people were able to reclaim their nation thanks to the sacrifice and devotion of these heroes.

The president promised to never forget the forefathers' determination to defend and advance the value of freedom, and make every effort towards building a country of liberty, peace, and prosperity.

Among the attendees were the Paris Olympics silver and bronze medal-winning judoka Huh Mi-mi, whose ancestor was independence activist Huh Suk, and Kim Ho-youn, chairman of the domestic food company Binggrae, whose wife is the granddaughter of the highly respected activist Kim Koo.

The luncheon was also attended by over 30 descendants from the United States, China, and Kazakhstan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >