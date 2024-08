Photo : YONHAP News

Big Ocean, a K-pop trio made up of members with hearing disabilities, released a new track to cheer for athletes set to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.The group's third digital single titled, "Slow," highlights the importance of tirelessly taking on a challenge, despite it being slow in pace.The three members, Hyunjin, Jiseok, and Chanyeon, said they had made the song with South Korean athletes competing in both the Paris Olympics and the Paralympics in mind, stressing in media interviews that the two games only differ in participants' weight class.The trio also asked the public to take great interest in the upcoming Paralympic Games, set to begin on August 28, as they did for the recently closed Olympics.