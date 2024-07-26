DP Introduces Motions to Keep Independence Hall Chief in Check

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which is calling for a resignation of the newly appointed head of the Independence Hall of Korea, has introduced motions aimed at keeping the memorial hall chief in check.DP Rep. Park Yong-kab said on Wednesday that he is the lead author of a revision bill that would allow the National Assembly to seek the impeachment of the Independence Hall president for violations of the Constitution or the law.The bill also states that the dissemination of false information through rallies, publications, or media, as well as the denial, distortion or fabrication of historical facts, would be grounds for disqualifying the president or other executives.Amid growing calls for new chief Kim Hyoung-suk to step down due to controversy over his past remarks criticized as "New Right" and pro-Japanese, Park said the appointment of Kim, which has divided public opinion and damaged the spirit of the nation's independence, cannot be tolerated.Earlier, DP Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk also introduced a bill that would enable the Independence Hall's board of directors to recommend the dismissal of its chief to the president if they are found to have justified Japan's colonial rule.