Yoon Champions Independence Heroes amid Ideological Debate over Nation's Founding

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid an ongoing ideological dispute in political circles over the origins of the Korean government, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with descendants of independence fighters who resisted Japan's 35-year colonial occupation of Korea. During the luncheon, Yoon emphasized the importance of the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters, which ultimately led to the nation's independence in 1945.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to commemorate the spirit of the nation's independence fighters and honor their legacy, as well as their descendants.A day ahead of Liberation Day, Yoon on Wednesday hosted a luncheon with some one-hundred descendants of those who fought for Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.During the event, the president stressed that the nation was reclaimed thanks to the sacrifices of what he called "independence heroes."The event came amid controversy over Yoon's recent appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the new president of the Independence Hall of Korea, despite accusations of pro-Japanese views.Kim had previously made remarks which appeared to place greater historical significance on the establishment of the inaugural Rhee Syngman government in 1948 over the Korean Provisional Government in exile, which was formed in 1919 in Shanghai and played a key role in the struggle for independence.Kim's appointment has rekindled a longstanding ideological debate over whether the nation's founding is rooted in the pro-U.S. Rhee government or the provisional government, many of whose members later aligned with the North Korean regime.Raising issues with Kim's remarks, the main opposition Democratic Party and the Liberation Association, a group representing the descendants of independence fighters, also known as the Heritage of Korean Independence, announced that they will boycott the government's Liberation Day ceremony on Thursday.They are demanding that the president rescind Kim's appointment.Meanwhile, amid speculation that the government may be seeking to establish a new national founding day in addition to the August 15 Liberation Day, Kim held a news conference earlier this week, stating his opposition to the idea of creating another commemorative day, adding that he has no plans to resign.President Yoon has reportedly expressed frustration over the controversy surrounding his appointment of Kim and the ensuing debate over the nation's founding, saying that it does no good for the people's livelihoods.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.