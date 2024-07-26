Seoul and Gyeonggi Announce Measures at Schools Amid Resurgence in COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

With the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has sent an emergency quarantine notice to schools in the city, swiftly allocating a quarantine budget for educational activities in the second semester.The Office of Education announced on Wednesday that the emergency notice sent to schools includes self-inspection using the school quarantine system checklist, education on personal hygiene rules and infectious disease prevention, monitoring of infected patients and thorough quarantine management for school events with high concentration of people.The education office swiftly allocated two-point-five billion won, or one-point-eight million U.S. dollars, towards their quarantine budget, which will allow schools to purchase quarantine supplies, including masks and disinfectants.Meanwhile, the Gyeonggi Province Office of Education also announced on Wednesday that it will operate intensive inspections on 43 elementary, middle and high schools in the province from August 26 to September 13.The education office plans to visit and inspect schools in areas where there are a high number of COVID-19 cases and other infectious diseases.