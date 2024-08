Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Jin-sook says she does not believe the act of appointing board members of public broadcasters is cause for impeachment.Lee made the remark on Wednesday during a hearing of the National Assembly’s broadcasting committee as she has been suspended from her duties after the opposition-led National Assembly voted to impeach her on August 2, or just two days after Lee took office.Lee defended the KCC’s move to appoint directors of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), which is the largest shareholder of MBC, saying she and vice-chair Kim Tae-kyu had made the appointment as it was one of their major duties, adding that the effort was made based on law and principles.On the opposition’s claims that Lee had received instructions from higher-ups when making the appointments, Lee expressed discomfort, calling the claims extremely offensive.