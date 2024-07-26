S. Korea and US Armies' Combat Teams Conduct Live-fire Maneuver Training

Photo : YONHAP News

Combat teams of South Korea and the U.S.’ armies conducted combined live-fire maneuver training between last Friday and this Wednesday.The Army announced on Wednesday that combat teams from the South Korean Army’s First Armored Brigade and the U.S.’ 1st Armored Division took part in the training held at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.The Army said the drill was designed to verify the interoperability of the combat teams’ command and control, maneuver and firepower assets and by doing so, strengthen small units’ capability to conduct combined operations.Some 320 forces from the two Armies' combat teams took part in the training which also saw the participation of the 2nd Infantry Division/ South Korea-U.S. Combined Division’s Apache helicopters.With air support provided by the helicopters, the combat teams carried out training on destroying enemy armored units, overcoming complex obstacle courses, providing firepower support and firing with aim to suppress enemy mortars.