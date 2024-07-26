Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Wednesday denounced remarks made by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Jeon Hyun-hee who had referred to the First Lady Kim Keon-hee as a “murderer” earlier in the day.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a briefing that the DP had used crude, unspeakable language against a family member of the president, saying that by doing so, the party had violated the human rights of an individual and committed blasphemy against the people.Earlier in the day, Jeon called the first lady a “murderer” during a hearing at the National Assembly on an impeachment motion against Kim Young-cheol, a senior prosecutor accused of failing to properly investigate allegations of corruption surrounding the first lady.Jeon made the reference as she claimed that the recent death of a senior official of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission is related to the commission’s move to conclude its probe into suspicions that the first lady accepted a luxury bag as a gift from a pastor in 2022.The presidential spokesperson said the top office deeply regrets the opposition’s move to use the unfortunate death of a public official for its political attack.