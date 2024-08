Photo : KBS News

The government on Thursday held a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Korea’s independence from Japan’s 36-year colonial rule.President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attended the ceremony at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul along with some two thousand people including the bereaved families of independence fighters and medalists of the Paris Olympics.The government awarded medals to five descendants of those who contributed to Korea’s independence at the ceremony.The Heritage of Korean Independence and other independence activist groups boycotted the event and held their own ceremony at Hyochang Park in central Seoul to protest President Yoon Suk Yeol’s appointment of a figure they consider controversial as the head of the Independence Hall of Korea.Various commemorative events will be held across the nation on Thursday.