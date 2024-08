Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday visited the grave of former first lady Yook Young-su, the assassinated wife of ex-President Park Chung-hee, on the 50th anniversary of her death.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee paid respects at the grave at Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul.The top office said that Yoon visited the grave before attending the ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, after he was informed that the memorial for the former first lady and the Liberation Day event would be held at the same time.Yoon’s visit was accompanied by top presidential aides including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, director of national security Shin Won-sik and presidential chief of staff for policy Sung Tae-yoon.The presidential office said that President Yoon had a phone call with former President Park Geun-hye, Yook's daughter, on Wednesday.