Busan, Seoul Poised to Set New 'Tropical Nights' Records

Photo : YONHAP News

The tropical night phenomenon has continued in southern port city Busan for 21 days in a row to tie the record for the most consecutive tropical nights set in 1994 and 2018.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, Busan saw its 21st consecutive tropical night between Wednesday and Thursday, after the first was observed on July 25.This is the most tropical nights in a row in Busan since the city began modern meteorological observations in 1904. The record tied those set in 1994 and 2018. The port city is expected to post a new record this week as the scorching heat is forecast to persist into next week.A tropical night occurs when nighttime temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.Seoul also experienced another tropical night, extending its streak to 25 days.The capital’s longest streak of tropical nights was in 2018, lasting 26 days in a row from July 21 to August 15 of that year. That record is also expected to be broken later this week.