Transport Ministry Unveils Measures to Prevent Turbulence Accidents

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday that it has set up preventative measures to minimize damage from airplane accidents caused by air turbulence.The ministry plans to encourage budget carriers to use private weather information service providers by offering incentives such as aviation rights.Private weather information services share turbulence information collected by airplanes during flight and thus help other aircraft respond to turbulence. However, only four major airlines in the country are using the paid services.The ministry will also encourage all of the country's eleven carriers to participate in its weather information sharing system to shore up the exchange of turbulence data.It also plans to establish an aviation weather information sharing system with the Aviation Meteorological Office.Considering the differences in turbulence response capabilities among pilots, the ministry will strengthen related training by adding turbulence to the regular training courses for pilots and flight operations officers.