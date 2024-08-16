Ulchi Civil Defense Exercise in Seoul to Begin Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City said on Friday that it will hold the annual Ulchi civil defense exercise next week for a four-day run.The exercise, which will kick off on Monday, will conduct drill scenarios reflecting North Korea’s threats of drones and launches of trash-carrying balloons, involving some 140-thousand people from about 170 city organizations.The Ulchi drills are a nationwide exercise held once a year to review and supplement the government’s preparedness and contingency plans for a national emergency such as war, and to familiarize public officials with the procedure of their duties in such an event.The four-day exercise will include a drill on taking measures for a wartime situation, discussions of wartime tasks, and joint counterterrorism.An anti-terror exercise at public facilities will be held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in southern Seoul on Tuesday, and a civil defense drill is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, which will feature air raid sirens and public alerts for evacuation and traffic control.