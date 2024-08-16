Special Presidential Advisor for Foreign Affairs, Security Visits US

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin, who was recently appointed to the newly created post of special presidential advisor for foreign affairs and security, has visited the United States.Arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. on Thursday, Chang told reporters that it’s been about a year after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a trilateral summit at Camp David, adding that he will discuss the South Korea-U.S. alliance during the trip, with several months left for the Biden administration.Chang said he will also discuss his changed role and listen to the U.S. side about the upcoming presidential election.On Monday, Chang was appointed to the newly created post of special advisor to Yoon for foreign affairs and national security, after serving as national security advisor for eight months.Regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s vision for unification unveiled in his address on Liberation Day on Thursday, Chang said that Seoul will explain the vision to Washington, and the issue will naturally be discussed during his talks with U.S. officials.Chang will reportedly stay in the U.S. for two to three days. He is expected to visit other major countries after the U.S. trip.