Seoul Records Longest Streak of Tropical Nights in 118 Years

Photo : KBS News

The tropical night phenomenon has continued in Seoul for 26 days in a row to record the longest streak of tropical nights in 118 years.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, Seoul saw its 26th consecutive tropical night between Thursday and Friday, after the first such night was observed on July 21.This tied the previous record of 26 days set in 2018, the longest streak since modern weather observations began in Seoul in 1907.In 2018, tropical nights lasted 26 days in a row from July 21 to August 15, but this year’s streak is expected to continue further with nighttime temperatures forecast to remain above 25 degrees Celsius until next week.Busan also experienced another tropical night, extending its streak to 22 days to set the new record for most consecutive tropical nights since the city began modern meteorological observations in 1904.A tropical night occurs when the minimum temperature stays above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.