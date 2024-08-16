Pres. Office to Announce Nat'l Pension Reforms Aimed at Equity, Sustainability in Few Weeks

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office is expected to announce national pension reforms late this month or early next month, with focus set on equity between different age groups and sustainability.An official at the top office said the reforms are estimated to delay the pension depletion by at least 30 years from the current projection of 2055.Stressing that postponing depletion by seven to eight years would be meaningless, the official said it would be important to secure the program's sustainability to instill confidence among young people that they too can benefit from national pension.While the current pension system applies a nine-percent premium rate across the board, the reform plan is expected to differentiate the rate by age. The premium rate would rise by one percentage point annually for those in their 30s and 40s, and by point-five percentage point for young people, toward 13 to 15 percent.The administration is also seeking to establish a fiscal stabilization system for sustainability, such as automatically raising premiums and reducing payouts when nearing depletion.The targeted premium rate and other details are expected to be finalized through discussions at the National Assembly.