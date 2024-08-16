Prosecutors Examining Fmr. Pres. Moon's Bank Accounts over Allegations Surrounding Ex-Son-in-Law

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are examining the financial accounts of former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, former First Lady Kim Jung-sook, in their investigation into allegations that their former son-in-law was unfairly hired as an airline executive in exchange for favors to the company's founder.The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office, which is probing the alleged favoritism in budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet's hiring of Moon's ex-son-in-law, identified by his surname Seo, recently obtained and executed a related search warrant.Since the ruling People Power Party(PPP) filed a complaint over the alleged bribery in 2020, the prosecution suspects that Seo's employment was linked to the appointment of Lee Sang-jik, the founder of Eastar Jet who also established the Thai airline, as head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2018.Investigators are also reportedly looking into an alleged financial transaction between Moon's daughter and a then-official at the presidential office.While Seo had exercised the right to remain silent when he was summoned for questioning as a witness three times this year, the prosecution is reportedly in the process of setting a date to summon then-presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.