Minister to Prepare Follow-up to Pres. Yoon's 'Aug. 15 Unification Doctrine'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs pledged to put forth follow-up measures to President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal for the "August 15 Unification Doctrine" on Liberation Day, saying it was suggested to seek a realistic resolution to inter-Korean issues.At a press briefing on Friday, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation, which are the first steps laid out in the government's 1994 National Community Unification Formula, have not been properly pursued during the past 30 years.The minister said Yoon's unification doctrine has clearly set a unified Korea of freedom, peace and prosperity as the ultimate goal based on the spirit of the Constitution, supplementing the 1994 policy to proactively seeking a freedom-based unification.Some of the follow-up measures the minister mentioned include using metaverse to develop a cutting-edge unification education program, creating a North Korea freedom and human rights fund, and seeking cooperation with the international community on humanitarian aid.Referring to Yoon's proposed working-level channel for dialogue between the two Koreas, the minister urged Pyongyang to respond, and to resume the inter-Korean liaison communication line and the military hotlines that the North had unilaterally suspended.The minister said a government-civilian inter-Korean relations development committee, headed by the unification minister, will soon launch for discussions on the follow-up measures.