Defense Minister Nominee Says 'Extended Deterrence' Basis of Response to N. Korea's Nuclear Threats

Written: 2024-08-16 15:11:08Updated: 2024-08-16 16:53:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister nominee Kim Yong-hyun said Friday that while the South Korea-U.S. alliance should be the basis in dealing with North Korea's nuclear threats, the door is open to all means and methods.

When asked about Seoul's possible nuclear armament, Kim said response to the North's nuclear threats should be based on extended deterrence and the nuclear umbrella.

However, if such basic response is deemed not enough to deal with North Korean threats, the nominee said Seoul would be open to all means and methods to ensure public safety.

Emphasizing that the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and around the world are "very serious" and that he feels a heavy sense of responsibility, Kim said times are calling to solidify the national security posture.

Citing the need to obtain cutting-edge weapons and enhance military cooperation with friendly nations, Kim said the most important task at hand would be to improve the working conditions and treatment of military personnel to boost their morale.
