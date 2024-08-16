Gov't to Expand Supply of Apples and Pears Ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to expand the supply of apples and pears ahead of the Chuseok holiday and announce later this month measures to stabilize people's livelihood for the holidays.First vice finance minister Kim Beom-seok unveiled such plans on Friday during a vice-ministerial meeting of related agencies as he stressed that the government will focus on consumer price and livelihood stability for Chuseok.Kim said that for vegetables that have seen a price hike due to heavy rain and heat wave, such as napa cabbages and radishes, the government will manage supply and demand by releasing stockpiles and pushing for early shipments.He added that the government will expand the supply of goods, like apples and pears, which become high in demand during Chuseok, and prepare discount promotions in cooperation with traditional markets and distributors.Kim said the government will disclose at the end of this month detailed plans to stabilize people's livelihood for the holidays, which will run from September 16 to 18 this year.