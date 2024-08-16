President Yoon Vetoes Pro-labor, Cash Handout Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday exercised his presidential veto on a cash handout bill, as well as the pro-labor "yellow envelope bill."According to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon at a briefing on Friday, the top office had no choice but to exercise the right to veto the bills due to the opposition parties' unilateral push for the bills without any social consensus.Regarding the cash handout bill, which would give between 250-thousand won and 350-thousand won, or between 184 and 258 U.S. dollars, to the entire population, Jeong said that the majority opinion has found the bill to be highly unconstitutional in that it violates the clause which gives the executive branch the right to draw up the budget, and that it requires issuing large-scale national bonds.As for the yellow envelope bill, the spokesperson said it was passed unilaterally by the opposition parties without a bipartisan agreement, adding that the provisions are "worse" than the bill previously scrapped during the 21st National Assembly.Jeong stressed that it's the president's duty and responsibility to exercise the right to veto the bills that are deemed unconstitutional.