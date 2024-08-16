Gov't to Purchase Additional COVID-19 Treatment Drugs amid Resurgence

Photo : KBS News

The government will purchase additional COVID-19 treatment drugs and begin supplying them this week amid a resurgence in the nation.Hong Jeong-Ik, a senior official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that while hospitalization due to COVID-19 is increasing amid the expansion of the KP.3 variant, the seriousness and fatality of the infection remain low.The official, however, advised those that contract the virus to wear a mask and to avoid unnecessary contact. He also stressed that seniors deemed at high risk and others in high-risk facilities should especially wear a mask.Park Ji-young, another KDCA official, said with additional budget allocation, the agency will secure treatment drugs that can be administered to 260-thousand patients.The KDCA plans to begin vaccinations against the KP.3 variant in October, as it awaits an approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.Speaking to reporters on Friday, an official at the presidential office also confirmed the purchase of treatment drugs for 260-thousand patients, saying the cost will be covered by an emergency reserve fund.