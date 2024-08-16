Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Minister: Gov't to Announce 1st Round Medical School Quota Expansion Plan as Soon as Early Sept.

Written: 2024-08-16 16:44:44Updated: 2024-08-16 19:14:13

Minister: Gov't to Announce 1st Round Medical School Quota Expansion Plan as Soon as Early Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government will announce the first-round enforcement plan for medical school admissions quota expansion as soon as early September.

At a parliamentary hearing on Friday, Cho said the government will seek institutional support to ensure that the increased number of doctors reside and offer medical service outside the capital region, thereby mitigating the shortage of personnel in regional and public medicine.

Stressing that the shortage in essential medicine stems from a delay in medical reforms, the minister pledged to actively seek measures toward alleviation.

When the head of a patients' group, who appeared as a witness, claimed only about 30 percent of patients suffering a serious illness are receiving normal medical service amid the doctors' collective walkout, the minister promised to consider a systematic investigation of damages experienced by the patients.

In response to concerns that the quality of medical training could decline amid the quota hike, the minister pledged to work with the education ministry to reflect such concerns when drawing up a related budget for next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >