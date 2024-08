Photo : YONHAP News

Badminton gold medalist An Se-young has released her first official statement eleven days after directly criticizing the Badminton Korea Association(BKA) for its poor management of her injury last year.Taking to social media on Friday, An expressed hope that unreasonable but customary practices will be changed to be "more flexible."Stressing that each player's situation and severity of injury can be different, she called for more flexible and efficient support for the athletes.Urging the BKA to take a stance toward solving the problem, An said the officials at the association hold the key to change, calling on them to stop "turning a blind eye and take action."The 22-year-old Olympic champion expressed hope to have an honest conversation with the association, and that the sports ministry and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee will heed the voices of the athletes to check if the association and the athletes are communicating smoothly.