17 Automakers Release EV Battery Information

Photo : YONHAP News

Seventeen automakers that produce and sell electric vehicles(EVs) in the country have disclosed their battery manufacturer amid a growing call to guarantee consumers' right to know following a recent EV battery fire in Incheon.Some carmakers, including Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and BMW, had proactively released information on their respective battery manufacturer, while others have started doing so voluntarily in response to a government recommendation earlier this week.According to the transport ministry on Friday, Hyundai Motor was the first carmaker to share battery information for 13 of its models on August 9, 12 using battery made by LG Energy Solution and SK On, and one by China's CATL. Of seven Kia models, five used battery by LG Energy Solution and SK On, and two by the two firms or CATL.BMW, the first foreign automaker to release information on Monday, had four of its seven models use battery produced by Samsung SDI, two others by CATL, and one by both companies.While the EV that started the fire in Incheon was a Mercedes-Benz model using battery manufactured by China's Farasis Energy, five of seven disclosed models use battery by CATL or Farasis.Tesla also submitted battery information to the ministry on Thursday, with four of its models using battery made by LG Energy Solution, Japan's Panasonic and/or CATL.