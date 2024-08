Photo : YONHAP News

Virtually all automakers that produce and sell electric vehicles(EVs) in the country have disclosed information on their battery manufacturer amid a growing call to guarantee consumers' right to know following a recent EV battery fire in Incheon.The transport ministry said that a total of 21 automakers, including Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, had released battery manufacturer information for 69 of their models as of Friday afternoon.Of those models, 43 were found to be using batteries made by three domestic companies, including LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On.Seventeen models were equipped with batteries made by Chinese firms, including CATL and Farasis Energy.