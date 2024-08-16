Menu Content

Unprecedented Streak of Tropical Nights to Continue into Weekend

Unprecedented Streak of Tropical Nights to Continue into Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul residents are expected to witness a new record of consecutive tropical nights as the streak continues into the weekend. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast that western regions and the Gyeongsang provinces' coastal areas will continue to see a tropical night through Saturday as morning lows are set to stand between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

On Friday, Seoul already recorded the longest streak of tropical nights in 118 years, seeing its 26th consecutive tropical night between Thursday and Friday, after the first such night was observed on July 21.

This tied the previous record of 26 days set in 2018, the longest streak since modern weather observations began in Seoul in 1907.

In 2018, tropical nights lasted 26 days in a row from July 21 to August 15, but this year’s streak is expected to continue further with nighttime temperatures forecast to remain above 25 degrees Celsius until next week. 

Busan also experienced another tropical night, extending its streak to 22 days to set the new record for most consecutive tropical nights since the city began modern meteorological observations in 1904.

A tropical night occurs when the minimum temperature stays above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.
