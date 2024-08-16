Police Hand over to Prosecution Producer of Netflix Show on JMS Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over to the prosecution the producer of a Netflix docuseries that dealt with the sexual assault allegations against Jesus Morning Star(JMS) leader Jung Myung-seok.The Seoul Mapo Police Station said Friday that it referred Cho Sung-hyun to the prosecution on charges of violating a law on penalizing sexual abuse.Cho is accused of sending out images of female JMS followers without their consent in the series titled “In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” which was released in March of last year and tells the true stories of four South Korean cult leaders claiming to be prophets.Under the law on penalizing sexual abuse, those who distribute or screen images that could cause sexual humiliation against the will of the person in the images can face up to seven years in prison or be slapped with a fine of up to 50 million won, or nearly 37-thousand U.S. dollars.In a meeting with reporters in March of last year, Cho had downplayed criticism about the series being too sexually provocative, saying he believed the format of the show was appropriate given that it was produced with the aim of preventing more women from becoming victims.