Trade Ministry Says China's Export Controls on Antimony Will Have Limited Domestic Impact

Photo : YONHAP News

With China announcing export restrictions on antimony, a key material used for batteries, the South Korean government predicts the measures will have a limited impact on the country.During a meeting held by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday with related ministries and associations, the participants reviewed and discussed the impact of China's antimony export controls on the domestic supply chain.The trade ministry explained that China's export controls are not an export ban but an additional export permit procedure, where the key material can be imported with a permit, just like it would with gallium and graphite.The ministry added that antimony can also be imported from the United States and Japan and that it can also be produced domestically to respond to concerns over a possible supply disruption.Antimony is mainly used in lead-acid batteries and flame retardants, with approximately 74 percent of last year's imports coming from China.