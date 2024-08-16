NOAA: Last Month Recorded Hottest July since Earth's Weather Observation Began

Photo : KBS News

Last month was recorded as the hottest month of July since the start of the Earth's weather observation amid global warming and intensifying summer heat waves.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) on Saturday, the average temperature of the Earth's surface was 17-point-01 degrees Celsius last month, the highest July average as observed by the agency in the past 175 years.The latest average is one-point-21 degrees higher than 15-point-eight degrees from the 20th century.The average surface temperature between January and July this year also reached an all-time high at 15-point-08 degrees, one-point-28 degrees higher than 13-point-eight degrees from the last century.The surface area of glaciers around the world last month was around 21-point-99 million square kilometers, down two-point-82 million square kilometers from the average between 1991 and 2020.The National Centers for Environmental Information(NCEI) under the Washington-based agency said there is a 77-percent chance that this year will be recorded as the hottest year.